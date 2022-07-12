Technical Operational Trainer at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client in the FMCG industry, based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ an experienced Technical Operational Trainer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.



Requirements:

The successful candidate must have Matric, N6 Diploma or equivalent technical qualification.

3-5 years production/FMCG experience.

A minimum of 5 years hands on technical experience in related industry and exposure to learning and development/training practice, specific dairy experience would be advantageous.

The candidate will be required to have excellent PC literacy (Excel, PowerPoint and Word).

WCM exposure and experience as well as trained registered assessor will be advantageous.

Duties and Responsibilities:

The candidate will be responsible for providing specialized and effective technical training and development services to designated groups; and ensure that CAP procedures, policies and other legal requirements are adhered to.

The candidate will be required to conduct technical on-boarding and inductions for new employees.

Facilitate the developments and process improvement of SOP’s.

Facilitate skills gap closure.

Interact with stakeholders to determine departmental training needs. As well as implementing training and anchoring change.

Support the roll out of WCM methodologies.

Champion the L&D Pillar.

Reporting line:

This position will report to the Operations Manager.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

