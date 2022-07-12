Technical Operational Trainer at Headhunters

Our client in the FMCG industry, based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ an experienced Technical Operational Trainer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- The successful candidate must have Matric, N6 Diploma or equivalent technical qualification.
- 3-5 years production/FMCG experience.
- A minimum of 5 years hands on technical experience in related industry and exposure to learning and development/training practice, specific dairy experience would be advantageous.
- The candidate will be required to have excellent PC literacy (Excel, PowerPoint and Word).
- WCM exposure and experience as well as trained registered assessor will be advantageous.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- The candidate will be responsible for providing specialized and effective technical training and development services to designated groups; and ensure that CAP procedures, policies and other legal requirements are adhered to.
- The candidate will be required to conduct technical on-boarding and inductions for new employees.
- Facilitate the developments and process improvement of SOP’s.
- Facilitate skills gap closure.
- Interact with stakeholders to determine departmental training needs. As well as implementing training and anchoring change.
- Support the roll out of WCM methodologies.
- Champion the L&D Pillar.
Reporting line:
- This position will report to the Operations Manager.
