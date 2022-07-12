UI/UX Specialist

We help people grow their savings, protect what matters to them and invest for the future. We help companies and organisations care for and reward their employees and members.

My client is looking for a UI/UX Specialist to join their team.

Location: Centurion

Experience and Qualifications:

Matric (essential)

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree (essential)

Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable.

3 to 5 years UX experience

Financial services experience is an advantage

Proven product development experience

Certification in interaction design, new media design, or related field preferred, but other qualifications with practical experience will be accepted.

Responsibilities that you will be carrying out:

Designing the interface, interaction flow and key UX decisions for cross-device and cross-platform solutions

Manage, track, and report on the effectiveness of new design principles and successful uptake of new features.

Promote and educate the importance of Customer & User Experience to internal and external teams.

Create final high-fidelity UI designs according to platform standards and best-practice.

Conduct user research such as usability testing and competitor reviews.

Drive for synergy across wireframes and prototyping of user interfaces, while providing clear User Experience and design direction.

Developing conventional diagrams, wireframes, prototypes and visual mock-ups.

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

CUA

UI/UX

Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position