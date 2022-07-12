Webb images open up new understanding of the Universe

NASA, in partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), has released the first full-colour images and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Telescope.

The first images from the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope will demonstrate Webb at its full power, ready to begin its mission to unfold the infrared universe.

These are the images unveiled today:

More about the James Webb Telescope

The infrared Webb telescope will be the premier observatory of the next decade, serving thousands of astronomers worldwide. It will study every phase in the history of our Universe, ranging from the first luminous glows after the Big Bang, to the formation of solar systems capable of supporting life on planets like Earth, to the evolution of our own Solar System.

Several innovative technologies have been developed for Webb. These include a 6,5-meter primary mirror made of 18 separate segments that unfold and adjust to shape after launch. The mirrors are made of ultra-lightweight beryllium.

Webb’s biggest feature is a tennis court sized five-layer sunshield that attenuates heat from the Sun more than a million times.

The telescope’s four instruments – cameras and spectrometers – have detectors that are able to record extremely faint signals. One instrument (NIRSpec) has programmable microshutters, which enable observation up to 100 objects simultaneously.

Webb also has a cryocooler for cooling the mid-infrared detectors of another instrument (MIRI) to a very cold 7 kelvins (minus 447 Fahrenheit) so they can work.