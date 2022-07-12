X12 C/C++ Software Developers – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client is looking for innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional C++ developers. They will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems, they will be also responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders and they should have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.
Area: Durban & Remote (Optional)
Education & Qualifications:
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
- Be able and willing to travel abroad
Experience:
- 4+ years C / C++ development experience
- Network programming skills essential
- Knowledge of Best Practices
- Proficiency in C++ compliant languages such as C, Java, and Python.
- Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Good OOP knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and LINUX
- Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol
- Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests
- Candidate with preference / some knowledge working on Qt framework
Roles & Outcomes:
- C/C++ Programming and Integration
- Systems Design
- Documentation / Technical Authoring
- Problem Solving
- Project Management
- Research / Investigations
- Service Level Monitoring
- Systems Testing
- User Support
- The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained
- Create Firmware for custom hardware designs
- Code versioning
- Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.
- Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.
- Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.
- Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.
- Creating end-user application feedback channels.
- Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.
- Keeping up to date with C++ standards and advancements in application development.
- Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products
Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:
- Any automotive standards knowledge
- Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field
Desired Skills:
- /C++ Software Developers
- Java
- Python