X12 C/C++ Software Developers

Jul 12, 2022

Our client is looking for innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional C++ developers. They will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems, they will be also responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders and they should have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.
Area: Centaury City, Cape Town & Remote (Optional)

Education & Qualifications:

  • Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

  • Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

  • Fluent in spoken and written English

  • Team player with the ability to work in small teams

  • Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

  • 4+ years C / C++ development experience

  • Network programming skills essential

  • Knowledge of Best Practices

  • Proficiency in C++ compliant languages such as C, Java, and Python.

  • Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

  • Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

  • Good OOP knowledge

  • Software development lifecycle experience

  • Experience with Windows and LINUX

  • Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol

  • Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

  • Candidate with preference / some knowledge working on Qt framework positions

Roles & Outcomes:

  • C/C++ Programming and Integration

  • Systems Design

  • Documentation / Technical Authoring

  • Problem Solving

  • Project Management

  • Research / Investigations

  • Service Level Monitoring

  • Systems Testing

  • User Support

  • The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained

  • Create Firmware for custom hardware designs

  • Code versioning

  • Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.

  • Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.

  • Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.

  • Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

  • Creating end-user application feedback channels.

  • Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

  • Keeping up to date with C++ standards and advancements in application development.

  • Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

  • Any automotive standards knowledge

  • Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field

Desired Skills:

  • C/C++ Software Developers
  • Java
  • Python
  • OOP knowledge

Learn more/Apply for this position