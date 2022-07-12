X4 Senior C/C++ & Python Developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Our client is looking for experienced Senior C/C++ and Python developers to join their engineering team.
Area: Century City, Cape Town & Remote (Optional)
Education & Qualifications:
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
- Be able and willing to travel abroad
Experience:
- Intermediate – Senior C/C++, Python developer
- Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge
- Experience required on one or more; file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links
- A deep understanding and multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python.
- Familiarity with testing tools.
- Hands on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks
- Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications.
- Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
- Superb analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Good OOP knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and LINUX
- Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol
Roles & Outcomes:
- C++ and Python programming and Integration
- Systems Design
- Documentation / Technical Authoring
- Problem Solving
- Project Management
- Research / Investigations
- Service Level Monitoring
- Systems Testing
- User Support
- The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained
- Create Firmware for custom hardware designs
- Code versioning
- Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.
- Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.
- Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.
- Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.
- Creating end-user application feedback channels.
- Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.
- Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products
- Deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
- Integrating user-facing elements using server-side logic.
- Write reusable, testable, and efficient code
- Design and implement of low-latency, high-availability, and performant applications
- Performance tuning, improvement, balancing, usability and automation
- Work collaboratively with design team to understand end user requirements to provide technical solutions and for the implementation of new software features
- Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests
Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:
- Any automotive standards knowledge
- Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field
Desired Skills:
- Senior C/C++
- Python developer
- API design
- JSON restful
- RPC links
- Django