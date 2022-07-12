X4 Senior C/C++ & Python Developer

Jul 12, 2022

Our client is looking for experienced Senior C/C++ and Python developers to join their engineering team.
Area: Century City, Cape Town & Remote (Optional)

Education & Qualifications:

  • Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

  • Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

  • Fluent in spoken and written English

  • Team player with the ability to work in small teams

  • Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

  • Intermediate – Senior C/C++, Python developer

  • Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge

  • Experience required on one or more; file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links

  • A deep understanding and multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python.

  • Familiarity with testing tools.

  • Hands on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks

  • Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications.

  • Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

  • Superb analytical and problem-solving skills.

  • Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

  • Good OOP knowledge

  • Software development lifecycle experience

  • Experience with Windows and LINUX

  • Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol

Roles & Outcomes:

  • C++ and Python programming and Integration

  • Systems Design

  • Documentation / Technical Authoring

  • Problem Solving

  • Project Management

  • Research / Investigations

  • Service Level Monitoring

  • Systems Testing

  • User Support

  • The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained

  • Create Firmware for custom hardware designs

  • Code versioning

  • Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.

  • Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.

  • Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.

  • Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

  • Creating end-user application feedback channels.

  • Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

  • Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

  • Deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

  • Integrating user-facing elements using server-side logic.

  • Write reusable, testable, and efficient code

  • Design and implement of low-latency, high-availability, and performant applications

  • Performance tuning, improvement, balancing, usability and automation

  • Work collaboratively with design team to understand end user requirements to provide technical solutions and for the implementation of new software features

  • Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

  • Any automotive standards knowledge

  • Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field

Desired Skills:

  • Senior C/C++
  • Python developer
  • API design
  • JSON restful
  • RPC links
  • Django

