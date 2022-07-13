Automation Tester

AUTOMATION TESTER – Become a senior specialist and gain experience MANAGING and LEADING the test team for a top FinTech company – CAPE TOWN or JOHANNESBURG. R700K

This is a brilliant opportunity for an INTERMEDIATE AUTOMATION TESTER to become a SENIOR AUTOMATION TESTER and gain MANAGERIAL EXPERIENCE by leading the test team to develop, optimize and maintain manual and automated test suites.

This SENIOR AUTOMATION TESTER position is a hybrid position based in either CAPE TOWN or JOHANNESBURG offering up to R700K

THE ROLE:

As the SENIOR AUTOMATION TESTER, you will be responsible for working with and leading the team’s test engineers to develop, optimize, and maintain manual and automated test suites, as well as leading the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems. You will be DESIGNING, setting up, and maintaining automated test frameworks, tools, and scripts for CI/CD environments.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree

3 years’ experience in a financial services industry

5 years of Technical Test Analyst or Automation experience

Experience with testing tools and frameworks, such as SELENIUM and APPIUM

Experience with JIRA, .NET, JAVA, C#, SOAP & RESTFUL API

Experience with cloud computing such as Microsoft Azure

SQL experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

THE COMPANY:

This new financial and investment platform provides services to independent financial advisers as well as tied advisers and is backed by the top financial institutions across Southern Africa. They provide a tailored and tech-driven product that helps their clients achieve their investment vision.

