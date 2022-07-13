BI Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Main Purpose:
The primary purpose of the role is to gather, analyze and document Business data and reporting requirements and translate them into BI solutions in partnership with the BI Architect and technical teams.
Key Responsibilities:
- Responsible for gathering and documenting the reporting requirements for the respective business areas
- Investigate data sources and query the data using SQL
- Document Functional Requirements to the source system
- Document Source to Target mapping for new solutions
- Develop conceptual BI solution design
- Contribute to the logical design of Star Schema
- Develop functional designs and provide recommendations on presentation of information
- Train and support users
- Create test cases and plans
- Functional testing (ensure that solutions meet the requirements and needs of the business)
- Manage data test process, including unit, system integration, functional and user acceptance testing
- Effective internal and external stakeholder relationship management
- Keep abreast of latest market developments with regards to Data tools and methodologies
Key Competencies:
- Strong facilitation skills
- Strong communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to collaborate with developers and business users in order to achieve desired results
- Analytical ability
- Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data challenges
- Ability to prioritize and manage multiple deliverables
- Solid planning and organizational skills
- Data and business literacy
Qualifications and Experience:
- 3-year Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or related fields – essential
- Data analysis experience
- Experience in working with data visualization tools (Cognos or PowerBI preferred) for Proof of Concepts
- Proficient in SQL for data analysis – essential
- Knowledge of Dimensional Modelling/Data Warehousing
- MS Office
- Experience in Financial Services or Retail advantageous
Desired Skills:
- BI Business Analyst
- SQL
- source to target mapping