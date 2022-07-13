Business Analyst

Business Analyst Tygervalley Bellville Cape Town

Our client in financial services is looking for a Business Analyst With 3-4 years’ Experience. With our clients commitment to innovation, it’s our business analysts who seek out, develop, and help implement strategic initiatives for improved efficiency and productivity. The ideal candidate is a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top-notch analyst.

Salary up to R 40 000 NEG

Min Requirements

3 to 4 years of proven experience in an analytics and systems development capacity

Proficiency with SQL language

Proven analytical abilities

Practical experience generating process documentation and reports

Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights

Proven capabilities in project and user-testing management

Experience working with agile methodologies

Relevant Diploma or Degree

Job Duties

Drive identification of requirements across business units and identify substandard systems processes through evaluation of real-time data

Serve as thought leader for technical business processes, developing forward-thinking systems prototypes that promote increased efficiency and productivity on multiple levels

Create and implement precise management plans for every project, with attention to transparent communication at all levels

Perform, evaluate, and communicate thorough quality assurance at every stage of systems development

Determine and develop user requirements for systems in production, to ensure maximum usability

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

Business Process

Workflow Analysis

SQL

Business analysis

Business Process Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

