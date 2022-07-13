Opportunity Available!! Our client, A leading Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ X2 Business Analyst (Information Systems) to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:
-
Primarily operational support for incident and problem management – from identification to solution implementation (DevOps)
-
Analyse, design and standardise supply chain processes.
-
Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
-
Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.
-
Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.
-
Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
-
Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).
-
System Roll out and Go-Live support.
-
Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
-
Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
-
Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
-
Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
-
Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
Job Requirements:
-
Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
-
Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT
-
Knowledge of Supply Chain processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.
-
Willingness to handle problem and incident management- End 2 End
-
Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
-
Experience in production and logistics processes
-
Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
-
Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
-
Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Information Systems
- IT Development
- Information Technology