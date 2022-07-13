Business Analyst (Information Systems) – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available!! Our client, A leading Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ X2 Business Analyst (Information Systems) to join their dynamic team in East London.

Job Description:

Primarily operational support for incident and problem management – from identification to solution implementation (DevOps)

Analyse, design and standardise supply chain processes.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.

Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).

System Roll out and Go-Live support.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production