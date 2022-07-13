Business Analyst (Information Systems) – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available!! Our client, A leading Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ X2 Business Analyst (Information Systems) to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:

  • Primarily operational support for incident and problem management – from identification to solution implementation (DevOps)

  • Analyse, design and standardise supply chain processes.

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

  • Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.

  • Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.

  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

  • Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).

  • System Roll out and Go-Live support.

  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT

  • Knowledge of Supply Chain processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.

  • Willingness to handle problem and incident management- End 2 End

  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

  • Experience in production and logistics processes

  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Information Systems
  • IT Development
  • Information Technology

