Opportunity Available! Our well known client in the Automotive Sector is looking to employ a Business Analyst (Product Support) to join their dynamic team in East London.

Job Description:

Outputs:

Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.

Primarily operational support for incident and problem management – from identification to solution implementation (DevOps)

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).

System Roll out and Go-Live support.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept