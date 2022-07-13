Data Analyst (Logistics) – Gauteng Sunninghill

Manage and utilize analytical methods and a variety of tools to understand, predict, and/or control logistics operations and processes.

Minimum Requirements:

Data manipulation and reporting experience

Tableau or PowerBI

Minimum two years of working experience in a distribution and /or warehousing environment

Responsibilities:

Reporting of required performance metrics

Data management, collating and preparing data from various sources, analyzing performance, identifying problems, highlighting data discrepancies, and developing recommendations that support logistics management.

Developing and maintaining cost estimates, forecasts, and cost models

Execute day to day processes and perform data management applying a combination of data mining, data modeling, and data analysis; cost/benefit analysis and/or problem analysis

Investigating and investigating data trends and collaborating with internal and external supply chain partners

Undertake ad-hoc queries and maintain reports from a variety of resources as specific to a department or organizational needs to support the business

Responsible for conducting analysis and creating reports of weekly and monthly KPIs and forecasts

Requirements and Skills:

Matric Certificate

Tertiary qualification in Supply Chain and Logistics

Minimum of two years experience in a distribution and warehousing environment

Advanced computer literacy

Data manipulation and reporting experience using Tableau or PowerBI

Desired Skills:

data reporting

performance metrics

data manipulation

data extraction

SAP

EWM

Advanced Excel

claims

data modeling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

African retail and wholesale group – distributor of consumer goods and retailer of general merchandise, liquor, home improvements, building supplies, and food wholesaler in Africa.

