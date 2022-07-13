Data Engineer (Python & SQL) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for the Investment team database architecture, data flow & data processes of a dynamic provider of cutting-edge Financial Solutions in Tokai seeking a highly skilled Data Engineer. Your role will entail efficiently receiving, transferring, processing, analysing, and integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes. You must possess a University Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Maths/Stats/Business Science/Actuarial fields with up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in database management, data analysis and have produced ETL [Email Address Removed] MUST have strong Python and SQL Programming skills, Linux Server administration, Git, basic understanding of financial instruments and markets & solid experience managing and analysing large amounts of data.

DUTIES:

Database & ETL –

Design relational data tables to serve current data needs and pre-empt future use cases.

Optimise table structures for scale and high frequency read/writes.

Optimise stored procedures for large data sets and high frequency calls.

Write ETL scripts for data ingestion and transfers as well as report generation using stored procedures and Python scripting.

Integrate systems data communication.

Python –

Data analysis and reporting using Python Pandas, Numpy, Plotly and Scikit-Learn.

Python web frameworks.

ETL scripting.

Create and add to existing in-house Python modules.

Automate data quality checks.

Systems –

Linux Server administration and bash scripting.

Git version control.

Understanding and implementation of DevOps fundamentals.

Investigate new technologies to improve the dataflow framework.

General –

Assist and collaborate on team wide projects.

Process documentation and version control.

Systems and framework implementation.

Ensure database services always available.

Handle ad hoc data query investigations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Information Systems/Maths/Stats/Business Science/Actuarial).

Experience/Skills –

Up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in database management, data analysis and have produced ETL processes at scale are essential.

Exceptional skills and experience in Python and SQL.

Basic understanding of financial instruments and markets.

Linux Server administration.

Git version control.

ATTRIBUTES:

Outstanding organisation skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills oral and written.

Aptitude in decision-making and problem-solving.

Strong work ethic, self-motivated, driven and results oriented.

Ability to listen and respond to new ideas, input and diverse perspectives.

High levels of self-confidence, assertive as well as healthy levels of EQ.

Energetic problem-solver.

Structured work style, attention to detail and accuracy is of the utmost importance.

COMMENTS:

