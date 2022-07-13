Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This role is open to Johannesburg and Cape Town

Our client is in the banking space and looking for Data Science candidates to join their team at all levels. We are looking for Junior, Mid, and Senior Data Scientists, a Senior Decision Scientist and a Data Science Lead. Your main purpose will be building and delivering the AI strategy to make it agile to change in a fast changing landscape, automate and improve processes through data science, and create new products and services, and assist with improved decision making based on data, and design and implement machine learning models in various areas of the business.

Requirements:

Minimum of an Honours Degree

Solution and experimental design for model development

Machine learning development and techniques

Predictive modelling techniques (statistical and machine learning)

Source control systems e.g. Git, Bitbucket, or SourceTree

Relational database technologies

Data Science lifecycle and applicable skills within

Experience building machine learning models in Python/R

Spark, Hadoop or similar big data coding experience

Working in remote environments, e.g. Docker, Linux

Working in cloud environments, e.g. Azure, AWS



