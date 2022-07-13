Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This role is open to Johannesburg and Cape Town
Our client is in the banking space and looking for Data Science candidates to join their team at all levels. We are looking for Junior, Mid, and Senior Data Scientists, a Senior Decision Scientist and a Data Science Lead. Your main purpose will be building and delivering the AI strategy to make it agile to change in a fast changing landscape, automate and improve processes through data science, and create new products and services, and assist with improved decision making based on data, and design and implement machine learning models in various areas of the business.
Requirements:
- Minimum of an Honours Degree
- Solution and experimental design for model development
- Machine learning development and techniques
- Predictive modelling techniques (statistical and machine learning)
- Source control systems e.g. Git, Bitbucket, or SourceTree
- Relational database technologies
- Data Science lifecycle and applicable skills within
- Experience building machine learning models in Python/R
- Spark, Hadoop or similar big data coding experience
- Working in remote environments, e.g. Docker, Linux
- Working in cloud environments, e.g. Azure, AWS
