Desktop Support Technician at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

SERVE as the central point of contact for all IT related incidents and service requests as the next Desktop Support Technician sought by a rapidly growing provider of innovative Financial Solutions based in Westlake. You will provide 2nd Line Support to all staff, ensuring professional and an efficient service is provided to a wide range of users. The ideal candidate requires Matric/Grade 12, preferably be MSCE Certified and at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role with strong skills in Windows 8+ and Microsoft Office Suite.

DUTIES:

Responsible for resolving support requests as well as meeting customer satisfaction and continuous service delivery demands.

IT Support staff work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment which provides services over the phone, through e-mail, phone, in person, for walk-in customers and self-service.

Diagnose and resolve software and hardware incidents, including operating systems (Windows and Mac) and across a range of software applications.

Assist all users with any logged IT related incident when called upon.

Take ownership of issues by carrying out problem analysis to implement temporary or permanent fixes with the aim of restoring service to the customer as soon as possible; escalating incidents to other support teams where necessary.

Accurately record, update and document requests using the IT service desk system.

Install and configure new IT equipment.

Resolve incidents and upgrade different types of software and hardware.

Resolve incidents with printers, copiers, and scanners.

Maintain a first-class level of customer service ensuring that all customers are treated efficiently and in an appropriate manner.

Maintain excellent verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively with technical and non-technical colleagues at all levels in the organisation.

Be a highly motivated team player with the skills and ability to manage changing priorities.

Create, maintain and publish relevant support documentation in order to assist all staff in the quick resolution of their incidents and service requests and enable users to become more self-sufficient.

Maintain and resolve issues on VoIP telephone, Biometric, Video systems and other computing equipment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12 as a minimum.

Preference for a related qualification MSCE.

3-5 Years related experience in a similar Desktop Support position with an excellent understanding of Windows 8 + as well as an excellent understanding of Microsoft Office Suite.

ATTRIBUTES:

Integrity and discretion.

High attention to detail.

Able to take initiative and ownership.

Strong problem-solving ability.

Able to work independently.

A positive team player.

Articulate in communicating technical issues.

Highly methodical and follows tasks through to completion.

OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role.

