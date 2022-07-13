ICT Support Technician at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

The NRF seeks to appoint suitably qualified individuals for the position of ICT Support Technician within the Finance and Business Systems Directorate to provide ICT support to RISA and Corporate users, a business unit of NRF based in Pretoria.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide technical support to stakeholders by identifying and resolving hardware and or software issues, troubleshooting and patching systemsMonitoring network activity and identify performance issues that may need to be addressed by the 3rd level support teamInstall, configure and troubleshoot computer hardware and softwareConduct root cause analysis and resolution management of technical issuesIdentify and define desktop system security requirements and provide recommendations to the team for implementationActively respond to support requestsResponsible for the overall management desktop vulnerability solution at the NRFServer Administration for non-critical systems including patch-managementPrint Sever ManagementDomain user account management Administration of the organisational service desk tool Documentation of standard operating procedures within the IT Service and Operations teamProvide input into the design of security strategies, implementation, and monitoring of security measures for the proactive protection of desktop computer systems, networks and informationIdentify and define desktop system security requirements and provide recommendations to the team for implementationUpdate existing security standard operating procedures and protocols for the desktop security environmentConfigure and troubleshoot security infrastructure devicesDevelop technical solutions and new security tools to help mitigate security vulnerabilities and automate repeatable tasksCentrally-manage the NRF vulnerability management software to ensure that desktop computers are protected against virus and malware threats

Minimum Qualification:

Diploma / Advanced Certificate / NQF 6

Minimum Experience:

3-5 years

A National Diploma Information Technology or related fieldA+, or N+ with a technical security certification i

e

CompTIA Security + or Microsoft Security Operations analyst or equivalentAt least 3 years working experiencing as a support technician

Experience:

Proven experience in Desktop Security Management1 year experience in Server Administration

Knowledge:

In-depth knowledge in performing computer hardware and software support for Microsoft desktop and server operating systems and application3 to 5 years of experience in an ICT environment working with Microsoft based solutionsUnderstanding of ITIL service management processes specifically incident and problem management, change and release management and request fulfilment

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

This is an internal customer facing role that requires solid problem-solving / analytical skills, excellent customer service delivery and verbal and written communication skills.

