Integration Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client based in the Johannesburg area is seeking an Integration Specialist to join their team.
Requirements:
- The Integration Analyst finalizes the service model for a SOAP or REST service by editing technical interface artefacts such as WSDLs, XSDs, JSON Schemas and Swaggers.
- The Integration Analyst must be experienced in understanding an outline functional design of a service to meet its information requirements, such as physical, field-level input and output data requirements.
- Applies fundamental concepts, goals and requirements associated with SOA and service-orientation to conceptualize and define service contracts and service governance impacts
Key Skills (Technologies, systems or software knowledge etc.):
- Coding background in either Java or .NET with an understanding of the intricacies of primitive and complex variable types, such as date and time formats
- Experience in reading and editing XML Schema Definition (XSD) and JSON Schema files
- Experience in reading and editing WSDL and Swagger files
- Experienced in analysing interface requirements and designing internally and externally exposed / client facing REST APIs (2+ years) and SOAP services.
- Managing swagger definitions, WSDLs and XSDs.
- Working with JSON-based and XML-based payloads.
- Implementing HTTP REST and SOAP standards.
Desired Skills:
- Integration
- Analyst
- .net