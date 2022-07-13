Integration Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 13, 2022

Backend Integration Developer

  • Confident in developing complex unit and integration tests using various tools Exposes external functions and services in an extensible way by exposing REST APIs to clients
  • Works closely with development teams and other projects to solve complex business problems using a combination of code and data.
  • Takes on new responsibilities quickly and effectively, applying proven methodologies for project planning, design, and delivery.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
  • Four years of experience with backend integration and/or web services development required.
  • Minimum of 4 years of programming experience with C# required.
  • Experience in developing APIs and web services preferred

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Openshift
  • Kafka
  • OOPS
  • Oracle Pl/Sql
  • MS SQL
  • Azure DevOps
  • Restful API
  • SOAP
  • JSON
  • XML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

