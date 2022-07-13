Integration Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Backend Integration Developer
- Confident in developing complex unit and integration tests using various tools Exposes external functions and services in an extensible way by exposing REST APIs to clients
- Works closely with development teams and other projects to solve complex business problems using a combination of code and data.
- Takes on new responsibilities quickly and effectively, applying proven methodologies for project planning, design, and delivery.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
- Four years of experience with backend integration and/or web services development required.
- Minimum of 4 years of programming experience with C# required.
- Experience in developing APIs and web services preferred
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Openshift
- Kafka
- OOPS
- Oracle Pl/Sql
- MS SQL
- Azure DevOps
- Restful API
- SOAP
- JSON
- XML
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree