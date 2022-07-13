Intermediate .Net Developer at Reverside

Jul 13, 2022

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Duties

  • Development of core application features

  • Contribute to the planning of application features

  • Bug squashing and code reviews

  • Unit Testing and Automation

  • Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries

  • Delivering high standard of coding

  • Problem solving

Skills

  • C#

  • .NET Core 3.1+

  • HTML/ CSS

  • MS SQL Server / PostgreSQL

  • PowerShell

  • Dotnet CLI

  • Azure/DevOps is advantageous

  • CI/ CD is advantageous

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
