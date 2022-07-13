Responsibilities:
- Overseeing IT and network infrastructure.
- Overseeing IT systems functionality.
- Being responsible for device and password management.
- Managing teams of technicians, system engineers and other relevant IT staff.
- Ensuring all operations are carried on in an appropriate, cost-effective way.
- Improving operational management systems, processes, and best practices.
- Ensuring that the organization’s processes remain legally compliant.
- Maintain and optimize company networks and servers.
- Be responsible for device and password management.
- Oversee data backup and system security operations (e.g. user authorization, firewalls).
- Manage installations, upgrades and configurations of hardware and software.
- Assess system performance and recommend improvements.
- Resolve issues escalated by technicians and engineers.
- Ensure data is handled, transferred, or processed according to legal and company guidelines.
- Provide support and guidance to stakeholders via help desk.
- Control costs and budgets regarding IT systems
- Manage contracts with vendors (e.g. development platforms, telecommunication companies, password managers) and software licenses.
Qualifications/ Requirments:
- Minimum of a relevant BSc or Hons IT
- At least 2 – 3 years’ experience as IT Technical Manager.
Desired Skills:
- Problem Solving
- communication skills.
- Manage multiple projects
- Systems Installation
- Configuration
- Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Our client is looking for a well-organized, energetic, and dynamic IT Technical Manger to actively monitor network infrastructure and systems functionality within Gauteng.