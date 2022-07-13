Java Analyst Programmer I (Dash Application) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable Retail Group seeks the coding expertise of a Java Analyst Programmer to provide support engineering skills its Online and Mobile App IT support teams that work towards monitoring, diagnosing and remediating issues across application and infrastructure. You will require a 3-year IT Diploma, 3-5 years’ experience within eCommerce/mCommerce including Android & iOS experience, 2-5 years in a similar role and your tech toolset should include Java/J2EE, MySQL, AWS CloudFront, Postman, JSON and RESTful. You must be willing to work hybrid condition with both in-office and remote and you will be required to perform stand-by duty on a rotational basis.

DUTIES:

Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes & requirements –

Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Maintain and support existing systems –

Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.

Investigate and solve systems issues.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensure effective operations –

Implement approved changes as per change control and security process.

Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to areas.

Contribute to the ongoing improvement of processes, technology and architecture.

Utilise problem solving skills & techniques to drive the resolution of issues.

Ensure systems conform to IT Governance and Information Security requirements.

Provide input into systems related Risk Management Strategies and risk mitigation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-year IT Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

3-5 Years eCommerce or mCommerce industry experience (Android and iOS Experience).

2-5 Year’s Programming/Analyst Programming experience.

Java / J2EE.

MySQL relational database.

AWS CloudFront.

Postman (JSON language, retail services are RESTful).

Operational/System support background.

Specific analysis and development skills.

Will be required to perform standby duties on a rotational basis.

Willing to adopt a hybrid way of working (i.e., in-office and from home).

Advantageous –

Cloud based experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects.

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities.

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Actively seeks out positive spin-offs of change and investigates ways in which change can be used.

Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Java

Analyst

Programmer

Learn more/Apply for this position