This is a brilliant opportunity for a junior JAVA DEVELOPER to Gain extensive experience building new, complex, and scalable software solutions for an international financial institution
This JUNIOR JAVA DEVELOPER position is a hybrid position in JOHANNESBURG offering R500K – R650K.
THE ROLE:
As the JUNIOR JAVA DEVELOPER, you will be responsible for developing a portfolio of NEW, COMPLEX, and SCALABLE SOFTWARE APPLICATIONS from high-level designs, while working through the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). This is a great opportunity to work within a highly dynamic team where you will be part of the decision-making process, in order to solve business problems.
Tech stack: JAVA, SQL, REST, Spring Boot, Microservices, Jenkins
REQUIRED SKILLS:
- 3 – 5 years of JAVA development experience
- Relevant degree or diploma
- Experience in an AGILE environment
- Communication, interpersonal, problem- solving and analytical skills
- Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Knowledge of relevant programming languages
Desired Skills:
- Java
- SQL
- REST
- Spring Boot
- Microsrvices
- Jenkins
- Agile Methodologies
- SDLC
- Java 8
- Java Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
THE COMPANY
This is a high-performing, delivery-driven MEDICAL SOLUTIONS COMPANY that offers integrated healthcare solutions that are customer-centric and focused on maximized client value by placing emphasis on being a data-driven business. This medical solutions company are market leaders in their field and are backed by giants in the financial services industry.