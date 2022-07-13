Java Developer

This is a brilliant opportunity for a junior JAVA DEVELOPER to Gain extensive experience building new, complex, and scalable software solutions for an international financial institution

This JUNIOR JAVA DEVELOPER position is a hybrid position in JOHANNESBURG offering R500K – R650K.

THE ROLE:

As the JUNIOR JAVA DEVELOPER, you will be responsible for developing a portfolio of NEW, COMPLEX, and SCALABLE SOFTWARE APPLICATIONS from high-level designs, while working through the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). This is a great opportunity to work within a highly dynamic team where you will be part of the decision-making process, in order to solve business problems.

Tech stack: JAVA, SQL, REST, Spring Boot, Microservices, Jenkins

REQUIRED SKILLS:

3 – 5 years of JAVA development experience

Relevant degree or diploma

Experience in an AGILE environment

Communication, interpersonal, problem- solving and analytical skills

Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Knowledge of relevant programming languages

Desired Skills:

Java

SQL

REST

Spring Boot

Microsrvices

Jenkins

Agile Methodologies

SDLC

Java 8

Java Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

THE COMPANY

This is a high-performing, delivery-driven MEDICAL SOLUTIONS COMPANY that offers integrated healthcare solutions that are customer-centric and focused on maximized client value by placing emphasis on being a data-driven business. This medical solutions company are market leaders in their field and are backed by giants in the financial services industry.

