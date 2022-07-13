Mid – Senior Python Django Developer (iOS, Android) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

WORK on a variety of exciting projects as part of an Agile team of a young and dynamic Software and Design Solutions Provider seeking your coding expertise to be its next Mid-Senior Python Django Developer (iOS, Android). Your core role will entail being responsible for software design and implementation which will involve participating in scoping and planning sessions, documenting, programming and debugging, testing and assisting with system integration and deployment. Regardless of the project and work environment, you will be expected to take ownership of your work and foster an environment of cooperation. The ideal candidate must have 4+ years’ practical work experience in a similar role and your tech toolset should include Solid Django, iOS, Android and Flutter.

DUTIES:

Actively participate in scoping and planning session, discussing solution design, technical implementation and providing estimates.

Produce good quality code and comment your code properly.

Test own code.

Review peer’s code.

Produce technical documentation.

Work towards constantly improving the overall code base quality and reducing technical debt.

Assist with system integration and deployment.

REQUIREMENTS:

4+ Years solid work experience (Must have worked at a company for longer than 2+ years).

Solid Django.

iOS and Android.

Flutter.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Senior

Python

Learn more/Apply for this position