Oracle Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Oracle Developer – Become SENIOR ORACLE DEVELOPER and Work on Major Transformation Programme for LEADING FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY – CONTRACT – Remote – R700 Per Hour
Exciting opportunity for an Oracle Developer with PL/SQL experience and Agile User Story Experience to join one of South Africa’s leading Financial Institutions in a 12-month rolling CONTRACT capacity.
This contract position is remote and paying R700 Per Hour.
As Oracle Developer, you will re-engineer and maintain this LEADING COMPANY’s massive database as they embark on their 3-year major transformation programme.
Working remotely, the programme kicks off with an initial 2-year build & development phase while you transform this company’s database management systems. The programme will conclude with a 1-year product migration phase.
REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
Relevant Degree/Diploma
5+ Years Oracle Development experience
PL/SQL experience
Agile User Story experience
Oracle Reports experience
Desired Skills:
- Degree
- Oracle
- Pl/Sql
- Agile
- Insurance
- Oracle Reports
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Known as being the TOP SPECIALIZED FINANCIAL SERVICES Company in SA, they offer unrivalled access to the latest technologies as well as providing the possibility for growth, even as a contractor. This is a tremendous opportunity to see this exciting Programme through from initiation all the way to completion, working with some of the brightest minds in the Financial Services space