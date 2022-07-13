Oracle Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Oracle Developer – Become SENIOR ORACLE DEVELOPER and Work on Major Transformation Programme for LEADING FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY – CONTRACT – Remote – R700 Per Hour

Exciting opportunity for an Oracle Developer with PL/SQL experience and Agile User Story Experience to join one of South Africa’s leading Financial Institutions in a 12-month rolling CONTRACT capacity.

This contract position is remote and paying R700 Per Hour.

As Oracle Developer, you will re-engineer and maintain this LEADING COMPANY’s massive database as they embark on their 3-year major transformation programme.

Working remotely, the programme kicks off with an initial 2-year build & development phase while you transform this company’s database management systems. The programme will conclude with a 1-year product migration phase.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma

5+ Years Oracle Development experience

PL/SQL experience

Agile User Story experience

Oracle Reports experience

Desired Skills:

Degree

Oracle

Pl/Sql

Agile

Insurance

Oracle Reports

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Known as being the TOP SPECIALIZED FINANCIAL SERVICES Company in SA, they offer unrivalled access to the latest technologies as well as providing the possibility for growth, even as a contractor. This is a tremendous opportunity to see this exciting Programme through from initiation all the way to completion, working with some of the brightest minds in the Financial Services space

