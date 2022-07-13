PowerBI Developer

This is an exciting opportunity for a Power BI Developer with Agile User Story Experience to work on a major transformation programme for leading South African Financial Institution in a 12-month rolling CONTRACT capacity.
This contract position is remote and paying R675 Per Hour.
As Power BI Developer, you will work in a truly AGILE environment integrating features and processes for the company’s internal platform as they embark on their 3-year major transformation programme.
The company are interested in improving their BI and data-driven decision-making processes as part of their 3-year major transformation programme.
You will contribute to the company’s wider vision by being part of the entire SDLC developing this company’s transformational process.
REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
Relevant Degree/Diploma
5+ Years Power BI experience
5+ Years Insurance Industry experience
Agile User Story experience
Desirable: BI certification
Desired Skills:
- PowerBI
- Business Intelligence
- Agile
- Insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Known as being the TOP SPECIALIZED FINANCIAL SERVICES Company in SA, they offer unrivalled access to the latest technologies as well as providing the possibility for growth, even as a contractor. This is a tremendous opportunity to see this exciting Programme through from initiation all the way to completion, working with some of the brightest minds in the Financial Services space