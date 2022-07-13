PowerBI Developer

This is an exciting opportunity for a Power BI Developer with Agile User Story Experience to work on a major transformation programme for leading South African Financial Institution in a 12-month rolling CONTRACT capacity.

This contract position is remote and paying R675 Per Hour.

As Power BI Developer, you will work in a truly AGILE environment integrating features and processes for the company’s internal platform as they embark on their 3-year major transformation programme.

The company are interested in improving their BI and data-driven decision-making processes as part of their 3-year major transformation programme.

You will contribute to the company’s wider vision by being part of the entire SDLC developing this company’s transformational process.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma

5+ Years Power BI experience

5+ Years Insurance Industry experience

Agile User Story experience

Desirable: BI certification

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

Business Intelligence

Agile

Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Known as being the TOP SPECIALIZED FINANCIAL SERVICES Company in SA, they offer unrivalled access to the latest technologies as well as providing the possibility for growth, even as a contractor. This is a tremendous opportunity to see this exciting Programme through from initiation all the way to completion, working with some of the brightest minds in the Financial Services space

