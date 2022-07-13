Project Manager – Senior (Retail) at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a Senior Retail Project Manager to manage and successfully deliver the Good Business Journey Business Case & Packaging Project for the Food group. This will require project execution and change management leadership, as well as facilitation with key business stakeholders/external partners. The incumbent will be responsible for ensuring that resources, schedules and financials are planned and implemented in a structured manner to deliver the required outcomes, while limiting project and business risk, within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost.
MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITIES
Facilitate and manage work-streams that span across multiple business functions
Manage the change aspects of delivering a new capability into the Food business, enabling adoption and a positive user experience
Provide on-site leadership for the project team by building and motivating team members to meet project goals, adhering to their responsibilities and project milestones
Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full implementation from initiation to deployment for multiple initiatives simultaneously
Manage all aspects of multiple related work-streams to ensure the overall project is aligned to and directly supports the achievement of stated objectives
Report on project success criteria results, metrics, test and deployment management activities
Prepare estimates and detailed project plans for all phases of the project
Procure adequate resources to achieve project objectives in planned timeframes
Manage the day-to-day project activities and resources and chair the project management team meetings
Provide status reporting regarding project milestones, deliverable, dependencies, risks and issues, communicating across leadership
Understand and manage interdependencies between technology, operations and business needs
Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address objectives while maintaining alignment with industry best practices
Manage project scope and changes
Participate and/or drive feasibility studies, vendor selections and proposals for evaluation by appropriate key stakeholders
Define the Statement of Work and Specifications for the requested goods and services
RISK RESPONSIBILITIES
Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment demonstrating teamwork, innovation and excellence
Act as an internal quality control check for the project
Manage ongoing quality control and participate in quality issue resolution
Set and continually manage project expectations while delegating and managing deliverable with team members and stakeholders
OUTCOMES RESPONSIBILITIES
GBJ Business Case, Packaging Project Management
Ensure delivery of a complete solution into a changed business operating environment, including business process, capacitated and correctly structure people, key performance indicators, appropriate management information, systems and digital enablement and appropriate training and materials embedded into business as usual
Monitor, track and control outcomes to resolve issues, conflicts, dependencies and critical path deliverables
Develop and manage delivery of all aspects of the project outcomes from planning, external vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issues
Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations to various audiences, including the project team, sponsors, leadership and key stakeholders
Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyse results and troubleshoot problem areas
Define success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle
Identify and develop trusted adviser relationship with project stakeholders, sponsors and leadership
Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise the project team
Ensure that projects are proceeding according to scope, schedule, budget and quality standards
Minimum requirements
FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES
Extensive understanding of project management principles, methods and techniques
Proven success in providing on site leadership for project team by building and motivating team members to meet project goals, adhering to their responsibilities and project milestones
Deep understanding and experience of Project Management methodologies
Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team
Ability to align the Project deliverables to Business Requirements throughout the projects lifecycle
Strong facilitation and communication skills at multiple stakeholder levels
Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners
Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams
Proactive Risk and Issue Management skills
Ability to analyse the impact of change on the Business and Projects and put required actions in place
Retail Business acumen
Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential
MINIMUM QUALIFICATION
Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
Project Management certification
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
Up to 10 years’ experience in program and project management
Managed at least 5 similar transformational business projects through the complete project management lifecycle
Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects
Relevant retail industry experience an advantage
Sustainability knowledge and experience an advantage
