Project Manager – Senior (Retail) at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a Senior Retail Project Manager to manage and successfully deliver the Good Business Journey Business Case & Packaging Project for the Food group. This will require project execution and change management leadership, as well as facilitation with key business stakeholders/external partners. The incumbent will be responsible for ensuring that resources, schedules and financials are planned and implemented in a structured manner to deliver the required outcomes, while limiting project and business risk, within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost.

MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITIES

Facilitate and manage work-streams that span across multiple business functions

Manage the change aspects of delivering a new capability into the Food business, enabling adoption and a positive user experience

Provide on-site leadership for the project team by building and motivating team members to meet project goals, adhering to their responsibilities and project milestones

Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full implementation from initiation to deployment for multiple initiatives simultaneously

Manage all aspects of multiple related work-streams to ensure the overall project is aligned to and directly supports the achievement of stated objectives

Report on project success criteria results, metrics, test and deployment management activities

Prepare estimates and detailed project plans for all phases of the project

Procure adequate resources to achieve project objectives in planned timeframes

Manage the day-to-day project activities and resources and chair the project management team meetings

Provide status reporting regarding project milestones, deliverable, dependencies, risks and issues, communicating across leadership

Understand and manage interdependencies between technology, operations and business needs

Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address objectives while maintaining alignment with industry best practices

Manage project scope and changes

Participate and/or drive feasibility studies, vendor selections and proposals for evaluation by appropriate key stakeholders

Define the Statement of Work and Specifications for the requested goods and services

RISK RESPONSIBILITIES

Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment demonstrating teamwork, innovation and excellence

Act as an internal quality control check for the project

Manage ongoing quality control and participate in quality issue resolution

Set and continually manage project expectations while delegating and managing deliverable with team members and stakeholders

OUTCOMES RESPONSIBILITIES

GBJ Business Case, Packaging Project Management

Ensure delivery of a complete solution into a changed business operating environment, including business process, capacitated and correctly structure people, key performance indicators, appropriate management information, systems and digital enablement and appropriate training and materials embedded into business as usual

Monitor, track and control outcomes to resolve issues, conflicts, dependencies and critical path deliverables

Develop and manage delivery of all aspects of the project outcomes from planning, external vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issues

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations to various audiences, including the project team, sponsors, leadership and key stakeholders

Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyse results and troubleshoot problem areas

Define success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle

Identify and develop trusted adviser relationship with project stakeholders, sponsors and leadership

Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise the project team

Ensure that projects are proceeding according to scope, schedule, budget and quality standards

Minimum requirements

FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

Extensive understanding of project management principles, methods and techniques

Proven success in providing on site leadership for project team by building and motivating team members to meet project goals, adhering to their responsibilities and project milestones

Deep understanding and experience of Project Management methodologies

Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team

Ability to align the Project deliverables to Business Requirements throughout the projects lifecycle

Strong facilitation and communication skills at multiple stakeholder levels

Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners

Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams

Proactive Risk and Issue Management skills

Ability to analyse the impact of change on the Business and Projects and put required actions in place

Retail Business acumen

Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION

Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

Project Management certification

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Up to 10 years’ experience in program and project management

Managed at least 5 similar transformational business projects through the complete project management lifecycle

Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects

Relevant retail industry experience an advantage

Sustainability knowledge and experience an advantage

