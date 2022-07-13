Qlik Developer

This is an excellent opportunity for a Qlik Developer with Qlik Replicate and agile industry experience to join one of South Africa’s leading Financial Institutions as they scale up their cloud data replication programme.

This 6-month contract position is remote based and paying up to R500 per hour.

As Qlik Developer, you will implement, monitor, and support all Qlik Replicate platform processes throughout the development life cycle as this company’s data replication processes are implemented to the cloud.

You will play a key role in the integration, architecture, configurization, and overall administration of Qlik Replicate installations for this leading Financial Institution.

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Information Systems

3+ Years Qlik Replicate Experience

Qlik Replicate Certification

AWS Experience: EC2, EMR, RDS, RedShift

Desired Skills:

Qlik

Qlikview

Replicate

AWS

About The Employer:

Known as being the TOP SPECIALIZED FINANCIAL SERVICES Company in SA, they offer unrivalled access to the latest technologies as well as providing the possibility for growth, even as a contractor. This is a tremendous opportunity to join this leading Financial Institution as they scale up their cloud data replication programme on a company-wide level.

