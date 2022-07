SAP Consultant – Technical at Datonomy Solutions

We are seeking a Technical SAP Consultant for our client in the Banking Industry.

Job Description:

To apply specialisation within SAP Projects and Technical Expertise (under minimal supervision) that meets customer business needs by interacting with stakeholders to define requirements and priorities.

Peforms system analysis, solution design, develop, supports and maintains SAP system.

Migration of VAT dashboard into company’s secure environment.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Consultant

Technical

