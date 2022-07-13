SAP ERP Technical Developer Manager LWSAPTM at Mediro ICT

Company based in Midrand is looking for an SAP Technical Developer Manager to join their team on a permanent basis. CV to [Email Address Removed]
Main Purpose of Job
To manage the technical and authorizations team within the ERP SAP landscape.
To deliver on Integration projects and provide subject matter expertise in Enterprise Architecture forums and Firm wide solutions that require integration with SAP solutions
To provide specialist technical support for the SAP Products and ensure that there are no technical issues with the ERP Solutions.
To perform development using SAP Extensibility, iFlows, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP BTP, RPA, and AWS development to deliver on business solutions.
Integration Specialist and Technical developer
- Development of new functionality which is defined by the business and would be classified as Customisations as specific development.
- AWS knowledge
- Development work for Forms etc. and management of Integration layer
- Knowledge of Development language and ability to deliver a solution
Resolution of Integration issues
- Providing technical and functional expertise across the firm for all business units and all regions (12) to the Business Process Owners (Level P6) and above
- Interact with consultants of other modules within the SAP ERP CoE team (internal team) to ensure that all items are logged, and any issues are resolved within SAP Integration and downstream applications
- Providing Consultancy advice regarding Integration stream to the ATS Enterprise Architect and other Internal ATS departments like CAD (Application Development team)
- Perform root cause analysis both on iFlows and SSIS packages for downstream systems
- Work with other ATS Departments to ensure the resolution of Incidents
Change Project Management
- Co-ordinate project change for production
- Ensuring all 1/4ly releases are performed as scheduled and teams have reviewed the documentation
- Ensuring all governance has been adhered to and compliance with the release policy and procedures
- Manage the Technical architecture
Implementation of Projects and Change requests
- Advising the business on alternative solutions for their business in terms of new scope items released from SAP Cloud to enhance business process efficiencies.
- Conducting/facilitating Workshops with the business and other ATS ERP CoE teams to understand requirements and what should be released to the rest of the firm on the Cloud Platform
- Acting as a Subject Matter Expert on Integration and SAP Architect and Change Control process
- Acting as a Project Manager on the Request or smaller projects (operational level)
- Implement Business Solutions
- Coordinating change management process during the development phase.
Present new ideas and Innovations to the business
- Attend Special Interest Groups, SAP seminars, and conferences
- Conduct research with other companies and market leaders
- Provide decisions on RPA release requests for business process efficiencies
Management of SAP module Strategy and Architecture
- Assist in the documentation and review of the Integration and Authorisations Strategy of the SAP landscape with a Tactical plan & Architecture defined for all domains and applications.
- Update and maintain the SAP Solution Architecture for specific SAP modules to show all Inputs and Outputs and other touchpoints
- Performing research into SAP roadmaps and trends by using research tools and SAP documentation.
- Management of the overall SAP Architecture and ensure that it is kept up to date
Scope Items and Maintenance schedules
- Management of New scope items that are released by SAP into the cloud platform and work with businesses to enable the scope item. This is for all areas namely, Finance, procurement, HR, Project Services, reporting, budgeting, and Forecasting
- Assist the Functional team in the review of the scope items and whether the company should implement
- Management of all Backlog items and items from Business that are tracked on a Backlog tracker and are updated after workshops with the business on improved ways of doing things.
People Management
- Management of a team of 4 staff under Technical and SAP Authorisations
- Management of Employee Performance and admin for leave, allocation of tasks, and mentorship
Key Performance Area
- Interrogates understands, and communicates to team the agreed strategic objectives of both own Service Area and that of the client Service Line/s
- Manages the implementation of the strategic imperatives in line with service area strategy relating to:
- Implementation of change initiatives within designated area/s
- Management of the implementation of the plan on a day-to-day basis with the team
- Monitoring skills level in team relating to required outputs, assisting as necessary
- Clear and regular communication with project teams and teams on the implementation status
- Builds professional relationships within service line/s to understand business needs in area/s of responsibility
- Generates and implements innovative ideas and solutions within the area of responsibility in collaboration with team members to enhance/renew service offerings
Minimum Requirements
- Degree (3 years) or National Diploma in IT-related course
- SAP Certification in a technical area
- At least 10 years in a core Developer role (SSIS, Web services, ABAP)
- At least 3 years of management experience in leading a team
- Involved in an SAP ERP solution deployment with the Integration team
- Ability to lead workshops and conduct presentations to Management and Business leads
- Knowledge and working experience in a development language and technical skillset in the Integration landscape
- Understanding of Development languages and offering advice to others
Technical Skills and Competencies (order of importance)
Understanding of Technical issues and Development Languages (at least 4-5 of the below)
- Systems Architecture and Design
- Database Design Methodology
- Web services, REST, SOAP
- JavaScript, JSON
- SAP cloud platform integration
- Groovy script
- SAP BTP
- SAP In-App Extensibility
- AWS Cloud
- SAP Robotics
- SAP UI5
- ABAP
- SAP Side by Side Extensibility
- Postman
- Microsoft Azure
- SQL
- SSIS
- XML
- .NET development (C#)