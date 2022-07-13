SAS/SQL Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a SAS/SQL Developer for our client in the Banking Industry.

A 6 month contract role in the MI Home Loans unit, with a possibility for extension.

Candidates to be proficient in both SAS and SQL. The candidate will be converting SAS scripts to SQL and automating them for weekly and monthly reporting. We only want candidates that are proficient in both.

Location: Fully remote (work from home)

Job Spec:

Key Responsibilities:

•Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery, re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability, etc.

•Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SAS, SQL, Hadoop ‘big data’ technologies.

•Create and maintain optimal data pipeline architecture,

•Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements.

•Build analytics tools that utilize the data pipeline to provide actionable insights into customer acquisition, operational efficiency and other key business performance metrics.

•Work with stakeholders including the Sales, Product, Data and Design teams to assist with data-related technical issues and support their data infrastructure needs.

•Create data tools for analytics and data scientist team members that assist them in building and optimizing our product into an innovative industry leader.

•Work with data and analytics experts to strive for greater functionality in our data systems

Requirements:

Bachelor degree in any of:

Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or equivalent NQF level 8 qualification

Experience:

At least 5 years postgraduate work experience in a data/ technology or digital role

At least 3 years work experience in SAS and SQL development,

Expert knowledge of data warehousing and data architecture solutions and processes

Expert knowledge of data services, data discovery and visualization tools: SSRS, PowerBI

Technical Skills

Query Language: SAS (Proficient), MSSQL(Proficient) ETL MS SQL, SSIS, SAS Reporting (BI): SSRS/Excel Visualization (BI): Power BI

Business Skills

Communication Stakeholder engagement on deliverable requirements and outputs Report Automation Automation of reports in SQL, SSRS, PowerBI Technical Domain Deep understanding of database design & architecture Analytical Skills Strong analytic skills related to working with structured and unstructured datasets

Desired Skills:

SAS

SQL

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position