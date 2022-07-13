Scrum Master/Agile Project Manager

Jul 13, 2022

We are looking for a leader that understands Bespoke Software Development & Integration project delivery and have a proven track record of successfully delivering high pressure projects in agile teams. The successful SM will be responsible for owning the delivery of agile projects end-to-end, ensuring we deliver what our clients need to enable their business to grow in value.

  • A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,

  • Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles

  • Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred

  • More than 5 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment

  • Telco experience (Preferable)

  • Digital experience (a Must)

  • Ability to work on multiple project simultaneously

  • Beneficial to come from a Project Management and Business Analyst background

  • Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background

  • Ability to understand technical issues at a high level

  • Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines

  • Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • Agile
  • Project Manager

