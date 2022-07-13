Scrum Master/Agile Project Manager – Gauteng Rivonia

We are looking for a leader that understands Bespoke Software Development & Integration project delivery and have a proven track record of successfully delivering high pressure projects in agile teams. The successful SM will be responsible for owning the delivery of agile projects end-to-end, ensuring we deliver what our clients need to enable their business to grow in value.
- A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,
- Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles
- Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred
- More than 5 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment
- Telco experience (Preferable)
- Digital experience (a Must)
- Ability to work on multiple project simultaneously
- Beneficial to come from a Project Management and Business Analyst background
- Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background
- Ability to understand technical issues at a high level
- Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines
- Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Agile
- Project Manager