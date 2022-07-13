Senior .Net Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Duties

Development of core application features

Contribute to the planning of application features

Bug squashing and code reviews

Unit Testing and Automation

Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries

Delivering high standard of coding

Problem solving

Skills

C#

.NET Core 3.1+

HTML/ CSS

MS SQL Server / PostgreSQL

PowerShell

Dotnet CLI

Azure/DevOps is advantageous

CI/ CD is advantageous

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

