System/SalesForce/Business Administrator at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client, a leading Medical Professional recruitment firm, is seeking a data or business analyst enthusiast with system/salesforce/business administration experience to join their team.

Key Responsibilities:

Will be working inside a team of other technically minded individuals under the guidance of a mentor.

All aspects of user and license management including new user setup/deactivation

Responsible to analyse, troubleshoot and solve the support tickets

Identify and gather requirements from users and stakeholders and creating reports and dashboards using CRM or any other tools used by the organization

Monitor user adoption

User training and creating training materials

Expert in Reports and dashboards ( Microsoft tools, etc..)

Ability to reliably and correctly estimate your time to resolve technical problems and a clear understanding of your limitations for escalation purposes.

Meet individual performance goals, including weekly and/or annual efficiency goals.

Professional Attributes :

Good communication skills

Excellent analytical skills

Excellent at meeting deadlines

Innovative and analytical thinker with solid problem-solving skills

Ability to assess information from multiple sources and resolve conflicts

Required:

A proactive attitude to platform enhancements

A desire to implement best practice solutions

Available and responsive to questions

Excellent relationship-building skills and ability to liaise with stakeholders at all levels

Gathering requirements and proposing technical solutions

Training users and creating training materials

Expert in excel

Desirable:

Salesforce experience/Certifications

Pardot Experience/Certifications

ATS Tool Experience

Cloudcall or any Phone system Experience

Desired Skills:

Salesforce

Business Analyst

Data Analyst

