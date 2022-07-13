System/SalesForce/Business Administrator at Ntice Search

Our client, a leading Medical Professional recruitment firm, is seeking a data or business analyst enthusiast with system/salesforce/business administration experience to join their team.
Key Responsibilities:
- Will be working inside a team of other technically minded individuals under the guidance of a mentor.
- All aspects of user and license management including new user setup/deactivation
- Responsible to analyse, troubleshoot and solve the support tickets
- Identify and gather requirements from users and stakeholders and creating reports and dashboards using CRM or any other tools used by the organization
- Monitor user adoption
- User training and creating training materials
- Expert in Reports and dashboards ( Microsoft tools, etc..)
- Ability to reliably and correctly estimate your time to resolve technical problems and a clear understanding of your limitations for escalation purposes.
- Meet individual performance goals, including weekly and/or annual efficiency goals.
Professional Attributes :
- Good communication skills
- Excellent analytical skills
- Excellent at meeting deadlines
- Innovative and analytical thinker with solid problem-solving skills
- Ability to assess information from multiple sources and resolve conflicts
Required:
- A proactive attitude to platform enhancements
- A desire to implement best practice solutions
- Available and responsive to questions
- Excellent relationship-building skills and ability to liaise with stakeholders at all levels
- Gathering requirements and proposing technical solutions
- Training users and creating training materials
- Expert in excel
Desirable:
- Salesforce experience/Certifications
- Pardot Experience/Certifications
- ATS Tool Experience
- Cloudcall or any Phone system Experience
Desired Skills:
- Salesforce
- Business Analyst
- Data Analyst