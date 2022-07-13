System/SalesForce/Business Administrator at Ntice Search

Jul 13, 2022

Our client, a leading Medical Professional recruitment firm, is seeking a data or business analyst enthusiast with system/salesforce/business administration experience to join their team.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Will be working inside a team of other technically minded individuals under the guidance of a mentor.
  • All aspects of user and license management including new user setup/deactivation
  • Responsible to analyse, troubleshoot and solve the support tickets
  • Identify and gather requirements from users and stakeholders and creating reports and dashboards using CRM or any other tools used by the organization
  • Monitor user adoption
  • User training and creating training materials
  • Expert in Reports and dashboards ( Microsoft tools, etc..)
  • Ability to reliably and correctly estimate your time to resolve technical problems and a clear understanding of your limitations for escalation purposes.
  • Meet individual performance goals, including weekly and/or annual efficiency goals.

Professional Attributes :

  • Good communication skills
  • Excellent analytical skills
  • Excellent at meeting deadlines
  • Innovative and analytical thinker with solid problem-solving skills
  • Ability to assess information from multiple sources and resolve conflicts

Required:

  • A proactive attitude to platform enhancements
  • A desire to implement best practice solutions
  • Available and responsive to questions
  • Excellent relationship-building skills and ability to liaise with stakeholders at all levels
  • Gathering requirements and proposing technical solutions
  • Training users and creating training materials
  • Expert in excel

Desirable:

  • Salesforce experience/Certifications
  • Pardot Experience/Certifications
  • ATS Tool Experience
  • Cloudcall or any Phone system Experience

Desired Skills:

  • Salesforce
  • Business Analyst
  • Data Analyst

