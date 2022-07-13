SYSTEMS ENGINEER – Gauteng Brummeria

Reporting to the Chief Data Systems, the successful candidate will implement, manage, and monitor earth

observation systems, encompassing the design of earth observation systems architecture, ingestion,

processing, archiving and dissemination of products for existing and new satellite sensors received.

The ideal candidate will have the following qualifications and experience:

Master’s Degree in Engineering, Electronics or Aerospace (NQF Level 9)

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Systems Engineering and technology management

Minimum 5 years’ experience in software development and systems integration

Relevant skills and knowledge of Amazon Web Services or equivalent cloud solution architecture.

Experience building and maintaining big data pipelines including open data licensing, metadata, and

other standards such as CEOS specifications for analysis ready data.

Ability to epitomise positive, collaborative, and inclusive team culture.

Experience working with scientific specialists and Earth observation data.

Open-source software development practices.

Ability to communicate complex systems in simpler terms with internal and external stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with infrastructure and data processing partners.

Experience working in diverse and inclusive teams.

Systems and software modelling tools / languages, i.e., UML, SysML, LML

Standardized architecture definition and documentation approaches, i.e., ISO/IEC 42010, SEI Viewsand

Beyond, DoDAF, TOGAF, etc.

Holistic view of Business, Satellite Systems, Operations, Market, and other Ground stations

Information Technologies, Computers and networks, internet, product delivery mechanisms

Database Management and Storage technologies

EO Ingest, Archive and Catalogue Systems

EO Processing Systems, GIS

SLA and maintenance management, risk assessment and systems analysis

Systemsrequirement identification,systemsspecification, verification and validation, product life cycle and project management.

Responsibilities will include but not limited to:

Architectural Design of IT Systems

Strategic Project Management

Client and Supplier Liaison

Technical Expertise

Project Engineering, Integration and Upgrade of Earth Observation System

Desired Skills:

see above spec

