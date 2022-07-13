TAX Business Analyst

Jul 13, 2022

Our client who is one of the largest investment compnaies is looking for you, a TAX Business Analyst to join their team in their Finance Department.

Location: Centurion

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Relevant Degree
  • Minimum of 5 years analysis experience, ideally in investment platform, asset management or financial planning contexts.
  • Completion of Business Analyst certification, extensive business system analysis experience is advantageous.
  • Previous API development and implementation experience is highly desirable.
  • Keen interest in business systems rather than purely technical ambitions

You will be responsible for:

  • Document all AS-IS Tax relevant procedures and systems.
  • Responsible for detailed business analysis.
  • Gain an understanding of the business in which we operate and the future domains in which we have an ambition to operate.
  • Conduct a thorough analysis of proposed technology solutions using investigative and information gathering skills to highlight the impact of solutions on business processes and systems.
  • Create a thorough understanding of the gap between the current situation and proposed solutions (understand the current situation thoroughly and do a proper business and system gap analysis when suggesting a solution).
  • Document and translate high-level business requirements to detailed solution specifications, and ensure product owners in implementation teams gain a thorough understanding of the proposed solution.
  • Ensure the successful implementation of new functionalities.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • TAX

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

