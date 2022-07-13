TAX Business Analyst

Our client who is one of the largest investment compnaies is looking for you, a TAX Business Analyst to join their team in their Finance Department.

Location: Centurion

Experience and Qualifications:

Relevant Degree

Minimum of 5 years analysis experience, ideally in investment platform, asset management or financial planning contexts.

Completion of Business Analyst certification, extensive business system analysis experience is advantageous.

Previous API development and implementation experience is highly desirable.

Keen interest in business systems rather than purely technical ambitions

You will be responsible for:

Document all AS-IS Tax relevant procedures and systems.

Responsible for detailed business analysis.

Gain an understanding of the business in which we operate and the future domains in which we have an ambition to operate.

Conduct a thorough analysis of proposed technology solutions using investigative and information gathering skills to highlight the impact of solutions on business processes and systems.

Create a thorough understanding of the gap between the current situation and proposed solutions (understand the current situation thoroughly and do a proper business and system gap analysis when suggesting a solution).

Document and translate high-level business requirements to detailed solution specifications, and ensure product owners in implementation teams gain a thorough understanding of the proposed solution.

Ensure the successful implementation of new functionalities.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

TAX

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

