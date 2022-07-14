Agile Product Owner – Gauteng Bryanston

Please note this role will require you to be in the office during your probation period and then, depending on the work load on a hybrid/flexi basis.

The role is for an experienced Product Owner to be a part of a cross-functional team and contribute to the full development life cycle from conception to deployment and maintenance of our products and services.

You will work closely with business unit heads and focus on growing, setting, prioritizing, and evaluating the work going into and coming out of the software development teams to ensure impeccable features and functionality of your products.

You will have influence over the customer experience and journey and the setting of priorities and release roadmaps for your products. You have discipline, listens actively and is a creative and strategic thinker.

Education and Knowledge Required

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or similar field /and/or outstanding experience

A proven track record of delivering solutions with a customer-first mindset.

An established background in launching software or services in partnership with engineering teams.

A high degree of proficiency in prototyping, iterative development, and understanding of Scaled Agile principles.

6 years direct experience as a product owner within the Financial Services sector.

Knowledge and experience of DevOps techniques.

Technical background with knowledge of software development and web technologies.

Product Management.

Management of stakeholders and their expectations.

Ability to work with cross-functional teams to deliver on a common goal.

Strong Interpersonal and relationship building skills.

Experience with a definition of minimum marketable features and minimum viable products.

Knows how to define the product roadmap.

Outstanding communication, presentation, and leadership skills.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Responsibilities:

Serve as the voice of the client and own the product roadmap.

Work with internal and external customers to analyse needs and align product roadmaps to strategic goals.

Develop scope and define backlog items (epic/features/user stories) that guide the Agile software development team.

Solve product related problems, make decisions, complete trade-off analysis to stay on track towards business deliverable commitments.

Draft key objectives and results, strategies and apply the data for the product to make business decisions.

Possess a fundamental understanding of end-to-end customer experience integration and dependencies.

Collaborate with stakeholders during the visioning and concept development of a product.

Accountable for the created product(s), delivering in the product model and communicating the product needs with business partners.

Asses value, develop cases, and prioritize stories, epics and themes to ensure work focuses on those with a maximum value that are aligned with product strategy.

Identifies and help the client understand the business model, value and value proposition.

Develop and maintain an appropriately prioritized backlog of user stories for implementation.

Develop appropriately detailed specifications for the product features so they are clearly understood by the development team.

Work closely with product management and senior management in order to create a product that fits the company portfolio.

Research and analyse competitors, industry, market, the users, and the roadmap for the product.

Desired Skills:

product owner

financial services

product roadmap

Agile

customer-centric

prototyping

product features specifications

research

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Retirement Annuity

performance bonus

Group Risk Insurance

Medical Aid gap cover

