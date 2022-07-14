Application Functional Specialist (OpenText xECM) – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 14, 2022

To provide functional support to the company Business Applications, with the focus on analysis, testing, configuration and general application support.

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Provide functional support to company Application users on assigned modules with the focus on testing, business analysis, system setup and configuration.

  • Take responsibility for driving analysis initiatives from initiation to implementation on projects of low/medium risk with a cycle of up to 18 months.

  • Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders in respect of problem definition and the identification of business requirements/needs.

  • Review business processes and procedures, analyse business needs and associated data, identify and assess possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.

  • Elaborate the scope and feasibility of solutions, and develop the supporting business case.

  • Manage change requirements and supporting specifications, and provide functional specification and manage acceptance testing.

  • Investigate problem and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers and other stakeholders.


JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • A Bachelor Degree in Computer Science, Information/Business Administration, Commerce or an equivalent qualification; and

  • Five to eight years’ experience within a business analysis environment/application support or project environment; and

  • Five to eight years’ functional experience with the OpenText xECM platform;

  • Five to eight years’ functional experience in Appworks or workflow management environments.

  • Knowledge and experience in the field of financial supervisory / regulatory systems and processes.

Desired Skills:

  • • Planning and organising
  • • Resilience
  • Decision-making

