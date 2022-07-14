Application Functional Specialist (OpenText xECM)

To provide functional support to the company Business Applications, with the focus on analysis, testing, configuration and general application support.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Provide functional support to company Application users on assigned modules with the focus on testing, business analysis, system setup and configuration.
- Take responsibility for driving analysis initiatives from initiation to implementation on projects of low/medium risk with a cycle of up to 18 months.
- Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders in respect of problem definition and the identification of business requirements/needs.
- Review business processes and procedures, analyse business needs and associated data, identify and assess possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.
- Elaborate the scope and feasibility of solutions, and develop the supporting business case.
- Manage change requirements and supporting specifications, and provide functional specification and manage acceptance testing.
- Investigate problem and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers and other stakeholders.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A Bachelor Degree in Computer Science, Information/Business Administration, Commerce or an equivalent qualification; and
- Five to eight years’ experience within a business analysis environment/application support or project environment; and
- Five to eight years’ functional experience with the OpenText xECM platform;
- Five to eight years’ functional experience in Appworks or workflow management environments.
- Knowledge and experience in the field of financial supervisory / regulatory systems and processes.
Desired Skills:
- • Planning and organising
- • Resilience
- Decision-making