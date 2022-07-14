Application Functional Specialist (OpenText xECM)

To provide functional support to the company Business Applications, with the focus on analysis, testing, configuration and general application support.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Provide functional support to company Application users on assigned modules with the focus on testing, business analysis, system setup and configuration.

Take responsibility for driving analysis initiatives from initiation to implementation on projects of low/medium risk with a cycle of up to 18 months.

Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders in respect of problem definition and the identification of business requirements/needs.

Review business processes and procedures, analyse business needs and associated data, identify and assess possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.

Elaborate the scope and feasibility of solutions, and develop the supporting business case.

Manage change requirements and supporting specifications, and provide functional specification and manage acceptance testing.

Investigate problem and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers and other stakeholders.



JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor Degree in Computer Science, Information/Business Administration, Commerce or an equivalent qualification; and

Five to eight years’ experience within a business analysis environment/application support or project environment; and

Five to eight years’ functional experience with the OpenText xECM platform;

Five to eight years’ functional experience in Appworks or workflow management environments.

Knowledge and experience in the field of financial supervisory / regulatory systems and processes.

Desired Skills:

• Planning and organising

• Resilience

Decision-making

