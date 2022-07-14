Backend Integration Developer

Do you want to work with a company where you are empowered, encouraged, and appreciated? Do you want to work with a client who values your knowledge and skills, while allowing you to use them in the development of their systems? Apply for this Backend Integration Developer role!

As a Backend Integration Developer, you’ll work with developers and architects to build robust applications. You will use your programming skills to develop software that integrates other applications with our platform in order to automate processes, streamline business operations or create unique functionality.

Requirements

Confident in developing complex unit and integration tests using various tools Exposes external functions and services in an extensible way by exposing REST APIs to clients

Works closely with development teams and other projects to solve complex business problems using a combination of code and data.

Takes on new responsibilities quickly and effectively, applying proven methodologies for project planning, design, and delivery.

Technical skills required for Logistics Integration Development

C#

Openshift

Kafka

OOPS (Object orientated programming)

Oracle PL/SQL

MS SQL

Azure DevOps (write pipelines, release scripts via JSON, Git)

Restful API

SOAP web services

JSON

XML messages

Hangfire or Unix cron

Understanding of containers

Nuget

How Git integrates with Azure DevOps

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

Four years of experience with backend integration and/or web services development required.

Minimum of 4 years of programming experience with C# required.

Experience in developing APIs and web services preferred.

Don’t delay, apply today!

