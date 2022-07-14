Backend Integration Developer

As a Backend Integration Developer, you’ll work with developers and architects to build robust applications. You will use your programming skills to develop software that integrates other applications with our platform in order to automate processes, streamline business operations or create unique functionality.

Requirements:

1. Confident in developing complex unit and integration tests using various tools Exposes external functions and services in an extensible way by exposing REST APIs to clients

2. Works closely with development teams and other projects to solve complex business problems using a combination of code and data.

3. Takes on new responsibilities quickly and effectively, applying proven methodologies for project planning, design, and delivery.

Qualfications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

Four years of experience with backend integration and/or web services development required.

Minimum of 4 years of programming experience with C# required.

Experience in developing APIs and web services preferred.

Technical skills required for Logistics Integration Development:

1. Understanding of containers

2. C#

3. Openshift

4. Kafka

5. OOPS (Object orientated programming)

6. Oracle PL/SQL

7. MS SQL

7. Azure DevOps (write pipelines, release scripts via JSON, Git)

9. Restful API

10. SOAP web services

11. JSON

12. XML messagesHangfire or Unix cron

13. Nuget

14. How Git integrates with Azure DevOps

