Business Analyst for Supply Chain Management / Demand Consumption / Technical Integrator (Contract) – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 14, 2022

Contract role: ASAP to December 2024
Hybrid working opportunity – Midrand/Pretoria when in office
Senior Level

Business Analyst for Supply Chain Management / Demand Consumption – Technical Integrator

Requirements:

  • IT Degree

  • 8 Years professional experience in Data Analyst

  • Functional and Technical process design

  • Detailed reports and presentations

  • Agile requirement engineering (5 years plus)

  • Business processes

  • Requirements analysis

  • Solutions and initiatives

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • Business Analyst
  • Supply Chain Management

