Business Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

A solutions-driven Business Analyst with strong organisational skills to remain focused on multiple initiative simultaneously is sought by a reputable Financial Services Group to join its Joburg division. Your role will entail facilitating requirements gathering sessions, collaborating with Devs to implement these, providing guidance to Testers and conducting Tests where required while analysing the current (as-is) processes and functionality, that will be affected by the new platform (Bancs) model. The ideal candidate will require a BCom Degree, B.Sc. Degree B.Eng in IT/Engineering/Business, a BA qualification & Process Engineering qualification (Six Sigma or Lean certifications advantageous). You must have 5 years’ work experience in a similar role including experience working in a Corporate and Institutional Bank & proficiency in Aris and Nimbus processes modelling tools.

DUTIES:

Facilitate requirements gathering sessions to extract requirements from business; interpret business needs and translate them into system requirements in the form of Business Requirements Functional specification documents.

Take ownership of the requirements from inception to implementation.

Collaborate closely with Developers to implement the requirements.

Serve as a liaison between business and IT.

Provide necessary guidance to Testers during the testing phases and perform testing where required.

Report on progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered.

Identify improvement opportunities.

Participate and contribute to the Change Management process.

Analyse the current (as-is) processes and functionality, that will be affected by the new platform (Bancs) model, engage with the wider architectural teams, IT and business stakeholders to come up with a revised Operating Model.

Document As-Is processes where required for understanding.

Conduct a gap analysis to identify the most feasible process design solution to meet requirements.

Design and document To-Be processes, at least to level 4 detail.

Identify and document risks and controls associated to business processes.

Work with business stakeholders and project team to define process metrics/performance goals and acceptance criteria for to-be processes.

Facilitate one-on-one or group workshops to elicit process requirements and facilitate to-be process design sessions.

Analyse and model data and data requirements where applicable.

Clarify and communicate the business process specifications to relevant stakeholders.

Facilitate review and sign-off sessions with stakeholders.

Where required, participate in the test effort to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed business process specifications.

Act speedily to resolve problems, queries and complaints using problem solving techniques.

Participate in post project implementation review.

Keep documentation and files up-to-date and readily accessible.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant IT, Engineering or Business Degree (Min BCom Degree, B.Sc. Degree B.Eng. or appropriate related Degree.

Business Analyst qualification.

Process Engineering qualification (Six Sigma or Lean certifications advantageous).

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years’ experience in Business Analysis.

Experience working in a Corporate and Institutional Bank.

Proficient in Aris and Nimbus processes modelling tools.

Facilitation, presentation and communication skills.

Proven track record of experience across the entire SDLC.

ATTRIBUTES:

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence, solicit participation and feedback, and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes

Take ownership of the business requirements from inception to implementation, take initiative, being self-managed and self-motivated, proactive, persevering and driven

Planning and organizing skills – Plan and manage own workload anticipating obstacles juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreed timeframes and according to quality standards.

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.

Analytical with high level of attention to detail.

Problem solving ability – solving problems with an awareness of the bigger picture (conceptual level thinking); can see beyond immediate issues to anticipate consequences.

Comfortable with ambiguity and complexity, with the ability to seek clarity when required.

The ability to present information clearly and concisely and respond appropriately to the verbal and written communications of others. This includes the ability to adapt delivery in response to the needs of a target audience with the ability to communicate complex specialist knowledge and concepts clearly.

Strong interpersonal skills – displays professionalism and a positive attitude in behaviour.

The capacity to work co-operatively with others to achieve shared goals.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to interact with stakeholders at all levels within the organisation.

Delivery focussed – displays a sense of urgency to meets deadlines without compromising quality.

Team player, yet independent and self-reliant.

The ability to engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously.

COMMENTS:

