Business Intelligence Developer at Deli Spices – Western Cape Cape Point

This is an incredible opportunity own the insights and innovation environment for one of South Africa’s largest food and condiment distributors.
This role is based in Cape Town and is offering up to R612K per annum
THE COMPANY
This organization is one of SA’s largest food and condiment distributor and has recently partnered with one of the global leaders in the meat and food processing industries. The company provides high quality ingredients to a range of clients including retail corporates, butcheries, food services and catering companies.
THE ROLE
As the PowerBI Developer, you will be responsible for optimizing, re-engineering and innovation of processes and systems relating to database and reporting. You will analyze and extract information from multiple sources to identify insights to influence the over all strategy of the business.
THE REQUIREMENTS
Tertiary education (BSc, BCom or Equivalent work experience)
At least 4 years commercial industry experience
Azure SQL Databases
Advanced: SQL & Microsoft PowerBI skills
Knowledge of Syspro
Experience with DAX/M Query
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Power BI
- Microsoft BI
- SQL Server Integration Services
- SQL
- query
- Analysis Services
- Syspro
- DAX
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
