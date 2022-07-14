Business Intelligence Developer at Deli Spices

This is an incredible opportunity own the insights and innovation environment for one of South Africa’s largest food and condiment distributors.

This role is based in Cape Town and is offering up to R612K per annum

THE COMPANY

This organization is one of SA’s largest food and condiment distributor and has recently partnered with one of the global leaders in the meat and food processing industries. The company provides high quality ingredients to a range of clients including retail corporates, butcheries, food services and catering companies.

THE ROLE

As the PowerBI Developer, you will be responsible for optimizing, re-engineering and innovation of processes and systems relating to database and reporting. You will analyze and extract information from multiple sources to identify insights to influence the over all strategy of the business.

THE REQUIREMENTS

Tertiary education (BSc, BCom or Equivalent work experience)

At least 4 years commercial industry experience

Azure SQL Databases

Advanced: SQL & Microsoft PowerBI skills

Knowledge of Syspro

Experience with DAX/M Query

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Power BI

Microsoft BI

SQL Server Integration Services

SQL

query

Analysis Services

Syspro

DAX

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This organization is one of SA’s largest food and condiment distributor and has recently partnered with one of the global leaders in the meat and food processing industries. The company provides high quality ingredients to a range of clients including retail corporates, butcheries, food services and catering companies.

Learn more/Apply for this position