Data Analyst

Jul 14, 2022

Introduction

The purpose of the role is to assess the Data flow between Systems & to assess Document functional specifications for developers. The candidate will need to have a solid understanding of Data Mapping.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Identify business rules and gather and source data analysis.
  • Translate business needs in to Technical and functional requirements
  • Assess and assist the data flow between SIGMA (Backend) and Naveo (frontend)
  • Execute data validations, profiling and improvements
  • Responsible for deliverables at all stages including the Design, testing and integration stage
  • Responsible for error resolution analyses at a second line support level
  • Perform process and data flow gap analysis
  • Manage and conduct data cleaning initiatives

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • B Comm degree in Commercial, Data analytics or Supply chain
  • 3 years’ experience in a similar position
  • Experience working with POSTMAN, CDN and CIAM
  • Experience working with Naveo and SIGMA
  • Solid understanding of Data analytics and Data flow
  • Good understanding of Data structures and eCommerce platforms

Desired Skills:

  • CDN
  • CIAM
  • Data Analysis
  • DATA Mapping
  • Data Structures
  • Solution design
  • Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position