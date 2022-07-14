Data Analyst

Introduction
The purpose of the role is to assess the Data flow between Systems & to assess Document functional specifications for developers. The candidate will need to have a solid understanding of Data Mapping.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Identify business rules and gather and source data analysis.
- Translate business needs in to Technical and functional requirements
- Assess and assist the data flow between SIGMA (Backend) and Naveo (frontend)
- Execute data validations, profiling and improvements
- Responsible for deliverables at all stages including the Design, testing and integration stage
- Responsible for error resolution analyses at a second line support level
- Perform process and data flow gap analysis
- Manage and conduct data cleaning initiatives
Desired Experience & Qualification
- B Comm degree in Commercial, Data analytics or Supply chain
- 3 years’ experience in a similar position
- Experience working with POSTMAN, CDN and CIAM
- Experience working with Naveo and SIGMA
- Solid understanding of Data analytics and Data flow
- Good understanding of Data structures and eCommerce platforms
Desired Skills:
- CDN
- CIAM
- Data Analysis
- DATA Mapping
- Data Structures
- Solution design
- Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund