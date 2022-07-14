Data Analyst

Introduction

The purpose of the role is to assess the Data flow between Systems & to assess Document functional specifications for developers. The candidate will need to have a solid understanding of Data Mapping.

Duties & Responsibilities

Identify business rules and gather and source data analysis.

Translate business needs in to Technical and functional requirements

Assess and assist the data flow between SIGMA (Backend) and Naveo (frontend)

Execute data validations, profiling and improvements

Responsible for deliverables at all stages including the Design, testing and integration stage

Responsible for error resolution analyses at a second line support level

Perform process and data flow gap analysis

Manage and conduct data cleaning initiatives

Desired Experience & Qualification

B Comm degree in Commercial, Data analytics or Supply chain

3 years’ experience in a similar position

Experience working with POSTMAN, CDN and CIAM

Experience working with Naveo and SIGMA

Solid understanding of Data analytics and Data flow

Good understanding of Data structures and eCommerce platforms

Desired Skills:

CDN

CIAM

Data Analysis

DATA Mapping

Data Structures

Solution design

Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

